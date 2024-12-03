AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Trimmed by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,529,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 875,572 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.8% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AT&T by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,986,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,688 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,374 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

