Atom Investors LP Takes $1.44 Million Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 1,361.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,821,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $3,476,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,748,600. The trade was a 8.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $139,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,250. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,897,820 shares of company stock worth $168,252,298.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $113.85.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Astera Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.