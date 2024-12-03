Atom Investors LP Raises Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 126.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 916,742 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,533,000 after buying an additional 506,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,609,000 after buying an additional 196,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,906,000 after buying an additional 131,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $7,280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 366,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. This trade represents a 17.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $1,349,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,939.44. The trade was a 59.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,890 shares of company stock worth $9,273,255 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $97.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $99.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.91. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.