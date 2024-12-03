Atom Investors LP Invests $1.57 Million in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 6.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Haemonetics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 10,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

