Atom Investors LP Has $2.96 Million Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in LivaNova by 97.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIVN. StockNews.com cut LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 1.01. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

