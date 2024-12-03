Atom Investors LP Has $2.21 Million Position in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,649 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,375,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 108.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,496,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,063,000 after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after buying an additional 86,740 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after buying an additional 257,749 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on GlobalFoundries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.21.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.53. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $62.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

