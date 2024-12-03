Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:AY opened at $21.95 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $23.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 613.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.
Featured Stories
