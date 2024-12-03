Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Declares $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AC traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $768.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

