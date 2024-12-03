ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 3.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $713.68 and last traded at $711.47. 2,325,913 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,861,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $686.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.83.

Get ASML alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Stock Up 3.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $732.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $864.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.