ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in ASML were worth $44,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $711.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $732.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $864.88. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $279.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.