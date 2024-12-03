Ascent Group LLC Sells 6,625 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 189,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 105,835 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS EFV opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

