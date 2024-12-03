Ascent Group LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,644,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,116,000 after acquiring an additional 476,292 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,297,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,959,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,164,000 after purchasing an additional 323,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,283,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,006,000 after purchasing an additional 31,453 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,212,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,333,000 after acquiring an additional 204,960 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

