Ascent Group LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1,139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.7 %

C opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.40 and a 12 month high of $71.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

