Ascent Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,274,000 after acquiring an additional 707,159 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,448,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 597,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,868,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,972,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $132.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $100.14 and a 1 year high of $133.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

