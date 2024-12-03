Ascent Group LLC Acquires 1,528 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 404.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $994.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,953.65. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $2,372,993.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,710,600. This trade represents a 16.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $20,547,241. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NOW opened at $1,048.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $963.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $847.50. The company has a market cap of $215.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,072.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

