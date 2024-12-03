Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Up 9.0% in November

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARTL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Artelo Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.35. Artelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

