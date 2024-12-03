ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,734 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the first quarter valued at $423,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.9% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 71,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 566,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43,266 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEVA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CEVA from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
CEVA Stock Performance
Shares of CEVA stock opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $31.22.
CEVA Company Profile
CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.
