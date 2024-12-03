ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,556,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845,664 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,009,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,976,000 after acquiring an additional 232,496 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 45.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 84.61%. The business had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

