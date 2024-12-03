ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,766 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.95% of TechTarget worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,455,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,042,000 after purchasing an additional 60,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,717,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 19.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 513,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 82,626 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 6.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 495,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,375 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in TechTarget by 24.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 351,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $58.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on TechTarget from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

