ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $11.10 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NAPA

Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

(Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.