Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on December 19th

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

Aris Water Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of ARIS opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARIS shares. US Capital Advisors lowered Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In related news, Director Debra Coy sold 1,500 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $38,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,461.98. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

