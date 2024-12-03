Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $6.41. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 21,008,785 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACHR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 3.16.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In related news, Director Deborah Diaz purchased 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,667.28. This trade represents a 5.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 805,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $3,727,937.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,197,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,739.68. This represents a 16.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

