AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.63, but opened at $25.50. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 451,221 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 80.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.3% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,836,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,525,000 after buying an additional 962,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 546.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 179,045 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

