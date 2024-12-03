Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) was down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 304,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,204,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a market cap of $763.20 million, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 18,954 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 19,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

