Analyzing Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) and SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK)

Volatility and Risk

Greene County Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SR Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and SR Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp 20.28% 12.03% 0.87% SR Bancorp 2.25% 0.50% 0.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of SR Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp $117.57 million 4.25 $24.77 million $1.45 20.23 SR Bancorp $38.38 million 2.77 -$10.86 million $0.12 94.01

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and SR Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Greene County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SR Bancorp. Greene County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SR Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp beats SR Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

