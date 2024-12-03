Analysts Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price at $630.42

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $630.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on argenx from $553.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W downgraded argenx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up from $646.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $697.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of ARGX opened at $617.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.07. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $622.32. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -701.69 and a beta of 0.61.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that argenx will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in argenx by 35.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,793,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,486 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of argenx by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 165,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,212,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 64.0% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at about $76,314,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

