Analysts’ New Coverage for December 3rd (AFYA, AGCO, AMS, ASMIY, ASML, AXDX, BERY, CART, CARV, CCEP)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, December 3rd:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA). The firm issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY). They issued a neutral rating and a $561.00 price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML). They issued an outperform rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART). They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG). They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued an underperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW). They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM). They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

