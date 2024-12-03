Analysts Issue Forecasts for AZZ’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of AZZ in a report issued on Monday, December 2nd. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.98.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AZZ by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 38.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at $250,000. CWM LLC increased its position in AZZ by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AZZ by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

