Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2024

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAFGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,400 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 430,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 946.0 days.

Ampol Price Performance

Shares of Ampol stock remained flat at $19.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. Ampol has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $23.51.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol’s network of stores.

