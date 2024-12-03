Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,400 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 430,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 946.0 days.
Ampol Price Performance
Shares of Ampol stock remained flat at $19.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. Ampol has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $23.51.
About Ampol
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ampol
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.