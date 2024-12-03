Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 873.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total value of $5,900,814.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,190.48. This represents a 64.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total value of $4,882,804.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,701.44. This trade represents a 57.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,436 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $565.25 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $349.90 and a 52 week high of $577.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

