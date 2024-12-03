Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total transaction of $4,882,804.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,701.44. This trade represents a 57.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total transaction of $5,900,814.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,190.48. The trade was a 64.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,436. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after buying an additional 31,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,319 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 823,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 504,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,584,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 458,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $8.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $565.25. The stock had a trading volume of 558,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,722. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $523.42 and its 200 day moving average is $464.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $349.90 and a 52 week high of $577.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

