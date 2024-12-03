American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125,438 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $517,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 25.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,642,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,474,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,646 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,421 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2,723.4% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,890 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 23,224.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 997,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,941,000 after purchasing an additional 993,061 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 22,242.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 778,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,330,000 after purchasing an additional 775,379 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.54.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $207.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.95 and a 200-day moving average of $212.61. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The stock has a market cap of $96.88 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.