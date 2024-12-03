American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Down 6.4% in November

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 697,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 289,229 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter worth $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.38.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $41.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Articles

