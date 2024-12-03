Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Update

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,090,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 65,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. 56,075,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,201,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 599,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 31,408 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 268.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 52,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 38,146 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 126,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ambev by 76.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.70.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

