Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMBA. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.17. 1,090,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,639. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $49,977.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,404.70. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $168,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,028. This represents a 13.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,402. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ambarella by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,536,000 after buying an additional 47,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,091,000 after acquiring an additional 94,257 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,353,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,332,000 after acquiring an additional 61,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 70.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 862,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after purchasing an additional 355,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

