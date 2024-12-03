Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 1,367 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $234,331.14.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $473,929.82.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,062,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,147,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.90 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

