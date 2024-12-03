Allison Green Purchases 9,100 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) insider Allison Green bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $49,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,302.32. The trade was a 7.13 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SuRo Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.63. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuRo Capital
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 139.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 62,950 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SuRo Capital Company Profile
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.
