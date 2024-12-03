ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of ALLETE worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in ALLETE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ALLETE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 14.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.80.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 90.38%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

