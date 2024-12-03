Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Align Technology by 52.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $234.14 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $335.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $977.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

