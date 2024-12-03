Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is H&H International Investment LLC’s 4th Largest Position

H&H International Investment LLC cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,443,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 863,100 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 3.5% of H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. H&H International Investment LLC owned about 0.23% of Alibaba Group worth $577,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,125,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,180.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,857,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,385,000 after buying an additional 3,740,150 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,827,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 454.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,260,000 after buying an additional 2,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9,205.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,801,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,117 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.07.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average of $86.11. The company has a market cap of $205.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

