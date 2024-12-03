Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,600 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 379,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,096.0 days.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ALFVF opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14. Alfa Laval Corporate has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $45.48.
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
