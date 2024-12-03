Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 732,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Airbus Price Performance

Shares of EADSY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.43. 406,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.53. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.