AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 36,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 143,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 189.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 121,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $201.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

