AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance
AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $201.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.04.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
