AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AFC Gamma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AFC Gamma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $214.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.00%.
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
