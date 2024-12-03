Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,705 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,516,196,000 after buying an additional 93,143 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,455,079,000 after buying an additional 140,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,716,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,406,524,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 23.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Adobe Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $516.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $503.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $227.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

