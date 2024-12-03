AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Down 9.2% in November

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AddLife AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ADDLF stock opened at C$7.94 on Tuesday. AddLife AB has a 1-year low of C$7.94 and a 1-year high of C$7.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.94.

About AddLife AB (publ)

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, consumables, and reagents primarily to healthcare sector, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates through Labtech and Medtech segments. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for plastic consumables, cell biology, reagents, lab, and other instruments.

