Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Update

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,900 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 428,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Aclarion from $1.50 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of ACON opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. Aclarion has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aclarion stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.40% of Aclarion as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

