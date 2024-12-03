853,529 Shares in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Bought by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 853,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000. indie Semiconductor makes up approximately 1.0% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harber Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of indie Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,599,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 332,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 14.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 23,949.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 314,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 313,504 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 3.7% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

INDI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,433.21. This represents a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.36.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

