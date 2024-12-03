848,285 Shares in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Acquired by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 848,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,863,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $66.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 128.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

