8,264 Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $143.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.51. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

